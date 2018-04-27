sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,97 Euro		+0,28
+16,57 %
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
NextGenTel Holding ASA: Financial Results 1st Quarter 2018

OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Please see attachments for the financial results for NextGenTel Holding ASA for the 1st quarter 2018.

Contact:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/financial-results-1st-quarter-2018,c2506170

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2506170/9a02933cd7169b8a.pdf

Q1 18 NGT Financial report

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2506170/aa29b77071285d61.pdf

Market presentation Q1 2018


