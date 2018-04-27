2018-04-27T11:10:36Z



Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XLIT Ended on: 2018-04-27T11:00:00Z Ongoing: False Comments: The essential information was announced after the general meeting of shareholders.



Issuer: Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB, LEI: 529900O0VPCGEWIDCX35 Instrument: PTR1L LT0000101446



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=676613