sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,50 Euro		+0,20
+8,70 %
WKN: A1TNMM ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 Ticker-Symbol: CTNK 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,445
2,65
17:06
2,64
2,64
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG
CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG2,50+8,70 %