Early Equity Plc - Intention to seek a listing on Standard List

PR Newswire

London, April 27

27 April 2018

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Intention to seek a listing on Standard List

The Directors wish to inform shareholders that the Company has commenced the process of applying for a Standard Listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Edwin Chua Siew Lian, Early Equity's Director, commented;

"The Board has been exploring opportunities to grow the Company, and the Directors believe that listing the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange is an exciting opportunity and in the best interest of the Company and Shareholders as a whole".

Further announcements will be made in due course.

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Greg Collier
Tel: +44 7830 182501

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com


© 2018 PR Newswire