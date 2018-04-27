PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Publishes 2017 Integrated Report

For Immediate Release 27 April 2018

PhosAgro Publishes 2017 Integrated Report

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has today published its Integrated Report for 2017 (based on integrated reporting principles).

The PhosAgro Board of Directors gave preliminary approval to the 2017 Integrated Report on 20 March 2018, and it is now subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on 30 May 2018.

The 2017 Integrated Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the PhosAgro website at www.phosagro.com and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 35 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.