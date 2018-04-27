Almost Half of Dog Owners Admit Spoiling Their Pets Is Taking its Toll on Them Financially, Reveals Research by Wagg

LEEDS, England, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half (45%) of dog owners admit that the way they spoil their dogs is taking its toll on them financially.

In research released today, dog owners revealed they are spending almost £660 on average a year on unnecessary luxury items. From luxe leads to pamper sessions, this generous yearly sum is in addition to everyday essentials including food and medical costs. Some dog owners (5%) even admit to spending up to £300 in just one month on lavish canine treats.

Proving dogs really are man's best friend, the results also uncovered a gender divide when it comes to spending, highlighting men splurge almost £200 a year more than women on treats for their pooches. Birthdays, Christmas, Easter and Valentine's Day are amongst the special occasions dogs can expect to receive a gift, with only 21% of dog owners choosing not to indulge their four-legged friends on these notable events.

Pet owners in London are the most conscientious about their dog's financial situation, with nearly one fifth (18%) of people opening a savings account for their dog and one fifth (20%) allocating a pocket money allowance for their pooch.

Spending figures aside, the research showed that owners are selfless when it comes to spoiling their devoted doggies, with half (50%) confirming they would happily treat their dog before themselves and almost a third (31%) claiming their dog's happiness was more important than their own.

The research was commissioned by pet food producer, Wagg, as part of its 'Every Dog Has Its Day' campaign, a competition that saw the company create dream days for five dogs.

Lucy Stones, Marketing Manager from Wagg, said: "While it's great to be able to spoil your dog, it shouldn't cause financial strain. Interestingly not one of the winners from our 'Every Dog Has Its Day' competition, asked for lavish gifts or extravagant activities, but everyday scenarios that pet owners could affordably recreate. Take Tonka, our first competition winner. His dream was to play in a room full of cardboard boxes, so we created a giant fort for him to roam amongst. This is something that anyone can re-create in their home, at a very low cost."

