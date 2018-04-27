Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), a major player in mobility markets, announces today the acquisition of Poleis Consulting and their brand Scooty, a free floating electric scooter-sharing start-up through Ubeeqo.

This new acquisition marks another step in Europcar Group's ambition to become a global mobility solutions leader by offering new mobility services that fits customer needs and expectations. Scooter-sharing and car-sharing markets are growing quickly, it is a good opportunity for the Group to develop further its presence in these markets, as it is a great alternative to car or other vehicle ownership. Furthermore, according to a recent study by Europcar Lab1, 72% of the interviewees, regular users of a car-sharing solution, intend to use a free floating scooter if it's available.

Scooty is a Belgium based start-up, created in 2016 by Jan-Albrecht Jost, Bram Vandeperre and Michiel Van Roey and offers to his customers 176 electric scooters in free floating in Brussels and Antwerp. The customer can, in a designated area of the city, locate, book, start and stop the scooter through a mobile app.

There are no specific parking locations, scooters can be parked within the designated area respecting the city rules.

After a collaboration with a pilot since April 2017 between Scooty, Ubeeqo and Europcar Lab, Ubeeqo (through its Belgian subsidiary) decides to acquire Scooty in order to add to our mobility portfolio an electric urban solution and to further develop synergies with Ubeeqo car-sharing services. Scooty will be operated as a separate Brand of the Group.

Sheila Struyck, New Mobility Business Unit Managing Director declared "We are really happy to welcome Scooty in our Group, to be able to offer electric scooter-sharing services to our customers in Belgium and we are sure that Ubeeqo's customers will enjoy this new way to move in the city. This new acquisition still follows our objective to become a global mobility provider for our customers and to be able to offer them an alternative to car ownership. Today cities are encouraging sharing economy to reduce congestion and pollution, car-sharing and electric scooter-sharing are two good solutions."

1 Study done in July 2017 1700 contacts, users of Ubeeqo car-sharing solution in Ireland through GoCar.

