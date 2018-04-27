Coastal Carolina National Bank: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports 50% Increase in First Quarter Earnings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank ("CCNB"), announced today net income for the first quarter of 2018 (three month period ending March 31, 2018). For the first quarter the Company reported net income of $430,528 or $.07 diluted earnings per share, compared to $286,693 or $.08 diluted earnings per share, for the same period ending March 31, 2017, an increase of 50% in net income.

Key Highlights

Loan growth of $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2018

Total assets increased to $331.5 million as of March 31, 2018

The net interest margin increased to 3.91% as of March 31, 2018

Final preparations have been completed for the April 2018 opening of our first full-service branch location in the vibrant Greenville, SC market

Expansion of our Columbia market lending and retail team

"We are very pleased with our strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2018. Our significant loan production during the first quarter in all of our markets resulted in loan portfolio growth of $15.0 million, which is the highest quarterly loan growth in our company's history. This loan portfolio growth occurred while the bank maintained impressive credit quality in the portfolio with no net charge offs in the first quarter," said Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We continue to develop new relationships in our existing markets, and we are excited about the positive impact that our new Greenville full service branch location will have on our bank. We have added a full team of commercial and retail bankers in both our Greenville and Columbia markets and we look forward to their contributions to our bank's performance. In the first quarter, we added a new commercial deposit product which will provide our commercial depositors with added benefits and convenience. We also continue to see an increase in construction loan demand in all of our markets, which has spurred increased mortgage loan production," Bolchoz said.

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 Balance Sheet (In Thousands) Total Assets $ 331,541 $ 327,256 $ 322,268 $ 322,145 $ 300,944 Investment Securities 23,314 24,046 24,925 23,437 19,353 Loans, net of unearned income (total loans) 264,242 249,219 242,854 235,985 226,447 Deposits 274,237 273,364 276,566 271,389 267,228 Shareholders' Equity 42,679 42,483 43,386 44,016 26,990 Total Shares Outstanding 5,592,617 5,592,617 5,590,117 5,590,117 3,282,426 Book Value per Share $ 7.63 $ 7.60 $ 7.76 $ 7.87 $ 8.22 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 6.99 $ 6.95 $ 7.11 $ 7.21 $ 7.09

Selected % Increases 1st Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 3rd Qtr 2017 2nd Qtr 2017 1st Qtr 2017 Total Assets 1 % 2 % 0 % 7 % 5 % Total Loans 6 % 3 % 3 % 4 % 5 % Total Deposits 0 % -1 % 2 % 2 % 5 %

For the For the For the For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 December 31, 2017 Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands) Total Interest Income $ 3,501 $ 3,407 $ 3,017 $ 13,012 Total Interest Expense 551 541 487 2,090 Net Interest Income 2,950 2,865 2,530 10,923 Total Noninterest Income 296 404 323 1,507 Total Noninterest Expense 2,507 2,571 2,284 9,610 Provision for Loan Losses 189 87 111 556 Income Before Taxes 550 611 458 2,264 Taxes 119 1,400 171 1,940 Net Income $ 431 $ (789 ) $ 287 $ 324 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 5,974,200 3,662,759 4,833,263

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 Selected Bank Ratios Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans 0.81 % 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.69 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.29 % Net Charge-Offs to Total Loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.00 % Net Interest Margin (year to date) 3.91 % 3.85 % 3.90 % 3.97 % 3.89 %

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Richland, Greenville and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service and offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken and Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.



Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

