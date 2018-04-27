Diplomatic Honors for Boris Becker

BRUSSELS, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Boris Franz Becker, German tennis legend and former number one of the world, six-time GrandSlam winner and Olympic champion,has been appointed by the Central African Republic as its Attaché for Sports and Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs in the European Union with immediate effect.

The office was officially bestowed upon Boris Becker yesterday by H.E. President Prof. Faustin Archange Touadéra and H.E. Ambassador Dr.Daniel Emery Dede at the Central African Embassy in Brussels.

President Touadéra: "We are extremely pleased that a world star like Boris Becker, with his extensive international relations, has agreed to support our country, which has been on the path toward change since the beginning of my presidency in 2016. We also want to set another example of peace and stability for the Central African Republic."

Boris Becker: "I feel very much honored that this challenging task was offered to me. In my new role, I will do my utmost to support the Central African Republic, which still has to cope with a multitude of economic, cultural and social problems, on its path that began with the election of President Touadéra. My goal is to use my international network and relations to help make the country safe and worth living for its people. I am convinced that the refugee crisis in Europe can only be resolved by significantly improving living conditions in the regions and countries affected by the crisis."

Becker continues: "There are two communication vehicles ??that are understood all over the world and that are accepted around the world regardless of religion, skin color, and social class. They are music and sports. I am very familiar with the second language. "

Boris Becker will have his office at the embassy in Brussels. It is worth mentioning that he will work as a volunteer.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) and https://www.presseportal.de/pm/130482/3929157

Issued on behalf of Boris Becker by Irle Moser Rechtsanwälte PartG.

Press Contact:

Irle Moser Rechtsanwälte PartG

Christian-Oliver Moser

Unter den Linden 32-34

10117 Berlin, Germany

office@irlemoser.com

+49-(30)-21021960