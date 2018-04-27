Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of A10 Networks, Inc. - ATEN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of A10 Networks, Inc. ("A10" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATEN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether A10 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2018, A10 issued a press release advising investors that the Company "expects total revenue in the fourth quarter 2017 to be between $55.5 million and $56.0 million, below its prior guidance of $64.0 million to $67.0 million." A10 stated that it was "disappointed with our revenue results," citing "a shortfall in North America sales as we experienced lower than expected seasonal demand trends in the region." On this news, A10's share price fell $0.99, or 13.54%, to close at $6.32 on January 17, 2018.

Then, on January 30, 2018, A10 issued a press release entitled "A10 Networks Announces Postponement of 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call," advising investors that A10's Audit Committee was investigating the Company's revenue recognition practices for the fourth quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. On this news, A10's share price fell $0.86, or 12.3%, to close at $6.13 on January 31, 2018.

