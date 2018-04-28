Bondholders Conference Call Invitation

SAO PAULO, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto Advogados are pleased to invite any bondholder from Odebrecht Finance Ltd. to a conference call, during which we will discuss the default of the (i) 8.25% Notes due 2018 and (ii) 4.375% Notes due 2025 interest payment. During the conference call G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto Advogados will also discuss proposals for next steps.

The conference call will take place on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 1:30PM Eastern Time/ 2.30PM São Paulo Time / 6.30PM London Time

The conference call, which will be held in English and will consist of a presentation followed by a session of questions and answers, will be hosted by:

Corrado Varoli (G5|Evercore - CEO)

Nathaniel Wendling (G5|Evercore - Head of Advisory)

Giuliano Colombo (Pinheiro Neto - Senior Partner)

For access to the material that will be presented during the conference call, please send a request to odebrecht@g5evercore.com and a link will be provided.

To join the conference call please dial the following telephone numbers:

UK +44 203 051 6929

USA +1 646 843 6054

BRA + 55 11 2188 0155

Access Code: G5 Evercore

For further details please contact the G5|Evercore team via email at odebrecht@g5evercore.com