sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.04.2018 | 00:46
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Bondholders Conference Call Invitation

SAO PAULO, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto Advogados are pleased to invite any bondholder from Odebrecht Finance Ltd. to a conference call, during which we will discuss the default of the (i) 8.25% Notes due 2018 and (ii) 4.375% Notes due 2025 interest payment. During the conference call G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto Advogados will also discuss proposals for next steps.

The conference call will take place on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 1:30PM Eastern Time/ 2.30PM São Paulo Time / 6.30PM London Time

The conference call, which will be held in English and will consist of a presentation followed by a session of questions and answers, will be hosted by:

Corrado Varoli (G5|Evercore - CEO)
Nathaniel Wendling (G5|Evercore - Head of Advisory)
Giuliano Colombo (Pinheiro Neto - Senior Partner)

For access to the material that will be presented during the conference call, please send a request to odebrecht@g5evercore.com and a link will be provided.

To join the conference call please dial the following telephone numbers:

UK +44 203 051 6929
USA +1 646 843 6054
BRA + 55 11 2188 0155
Access Code: G5 Evercore

For further details please contact the G5|Evercore team via email at odebrecht@g5evercore.com


© 2018 PR Newswire