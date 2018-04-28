Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 28-Apr-2018 / 14:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 28 April 2018 Name of applicant: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Period of return: From: 30 September 2017 To: 31 March 2018 Balance of unallotted 153,680,454 GDRs securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the 0 GDRs block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 42,197 GDRs issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 153,638,257 GDRs not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Mira Kasenova, Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5485 EQS News ID: 680631 End of Announcement EQS News Service



April 28, 2018 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)