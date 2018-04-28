Uulala, The Latino Blockchain Fintech Company, Unveils Their Platform and Mobile App While Still In ICO

Uulala, The Blockchain Startup Empowers Underbanked Latinos with Financial Inclusion To Connect The Cash Consumer To The Formal Economy

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2018 / For many people living in North America, mainly the U.S., their first experience with a bank account will happen during their childhood. Many parents will kick-start their children's banking journey by opening an account on their child's behalf to help them gain financial literacy and to learn to save Grandma's birthday card cash.

This early adoption into the traditional banking system has left many North Americans blind to the fact that banking isn't accessible for everyone and that 2 billion adults worldwide are still underbanked or unbanked. With a staggering 23 million of them being Latinos currently living in the U.S.

On Saturday, April 28th, Uulala will host a platform reveal and showcase event at their new office in Ontario California. In attendance will be distinguished members of the Latino community, current, and former government officials, executives from Fortune 1000 companies and local community leaders. The event is a milestone for the blockchain company which has transformed an 8000 square foot office space into a Latino technology incubator as well as showcasing their blockchain based financial services platform and mobile app.

'As you walk through the day I will remember that we have already won. We have come far and fast; we can do more. Today will get us all into another gear. Today we are born in the eyes of many of our contributors and supporters. Today they will remember how proud we are to build Uulala. They will see who we are. They will fall in love with that belief that we can help millions rise from one financial level to another. Today we all rise. Proud of what Uulala has become,' stated Oscar Garcia, CEO, and Co-Founder of Uulala.

Anyone with a smartphone on a mobile network can use Uulala. Individual credit ratings won't impact people's ability to create an account, and customers are able to build their credit score by using the platform. Because Uulala is intended first and foremost to promote financial inclusion of the under-banked and unbanked, it is designed to be low-cost and accessible, specifically for Latin Americans both in the U.S. and abroad.

Uulala is a financial solutions platform that provides the underbanked population access to the financial inclusion tools they need to change their future. Our proprietary micro-credit algorithms and processes can extrapolate users' purchase history and behavioral habits to forecast their true financial abilities in a moment by moment basis. Most financial transaction activities do not count for a standard credit score. The fico system does not work around the world. A change is needed for global consumers to have access to products and services they desire. The Uulala platform is a unique system that tracks all financial activities and combines that with decentralized database technology to show the level of creditworthiness a user possesses.

Uulala is a minority-owned US-based corporation with the majority of shareholders being first or second generation Latin Americans. Uulala is a mission-driven organization to facilitate and accelerate the financial inclusion of the underbanked and unbanked population across the Americas. Uulala empowers the underbanked communities of the world through the Uulala platform by providing financial tools for them to build credit, send money, participate in ecommerce and elevate out of a cash-only environment. Uulala will drive change and betterment of Latino culture through the massive social impact their banking platform and mobile app can have on a culture that lacks trust in traditional banking systems. Uulala platform not only provides ways for Latinos to participate in secure financial transactions, build credit and offer remittance services but also gain access to entertainment and shopping services that were once out of reach because of their banking status.

