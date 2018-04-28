1650 Lincoln Boulevard by WS Communities

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2018 / Lincoln Boulevard transformation continues with WS Communities 1650 Lincoln Boulevard Apartments hitting the market in 2020.

The project is a five-story building with 98 apartments and 7,135 square feet of commercial space.

WS COMMUNITIES

WS Communities is a real estate development firm that specializes in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California. WS Communities' projects include luxury and affordable residential units with ground floor retail and office spaces located in Santa Monica and Los Angeles, California.

SCOTT WALTER - CEO & PRESIDENT

Scott Walter is an 18-year real estate development and investment veteran and was previously responsible for acquisitions and development at NMS Properties, Inc, as their Executive Vice President. Prior to joining NMS, Mr. Walter spent 11 years with Legacy Partners Residential, Inc. as Vice President of Development & Acquisitions, where he led the acquisition and development of all communities in the Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona markets, and was responsible for all facets of residential operations, acquisitions, development, construction and property management. Before his tenure at Legacy Partners Residential, Inc., Mr. Walter was an Associate with Curtis-Rosenthal, Inc., a real estate consulting and appraisal firm. Mr. Walter holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in Real Estate and Finance from Loyola Marymount University and is a member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC).

EXPERTISE

ACQUISITION

PLANNING

ENTITLEMENT

RESIDENTIAL + COMMERCIAL

DEVELOPMENT

