Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Oil and Gas Pipeline Safety Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the utilities industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of oil and gas pipeline safety and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growing number of incidents related to pipeline attacks and stringent government regulations imposed to ensure pipeline safety are the factors, which will drive the growth of the oil and gas pipeline safety market,"says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "The oil and gas pipeline safety market in North America is witnessing a considerable growth due to the growing demand from the end-user industries," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Safety Market:

Application of IoT in oil and gas industry

In the oil and gas pipeline safety market, the suppliers are incorporating IoT to monitor pressure, flow, compressor condition, and temperature, and safety. This helps the buyers curtail the need for monitoring pipelines manually, thereby achieve cost-savings.

Implementation of HPC solutions to improve oil and gas pipeline safety

Globally, the suppliers are increasingly implementing HPC solutions to process, analyze, and visualize data. This helps the suppliers provide practical, cost-effective, and efficient data processing associated with the pipeline safety.

Adoption of digital pipelines

With the help of digital pipelines technologies, the suppliers can gain real-time visibility and enable better control in the maintenance of pipelines. It also helps in detecting pinhole leaks, damages, and pipeline malfunctioning.

