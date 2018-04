Edgewater Wireless, symbol YFI.V, is one of our favorite tech stocks in the nano market cap segment. With a $44M market cap and a great outlook this is a Ten-Bagger Tech Stock In The Making. And, more importantly, 2018 may be the last year in which you can buy Edgewater Wireless at a serious discount.Note that we started covering Edgewater Wireless more than 2 years ago (read our 2015 article here). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...