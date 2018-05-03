Further enhances recognized reference architecture for unified communications

Edgewater Networks, the leader in Network Edge Orchestration, today announced that it has certified its EdgeMarc 2900 Series Intelligent Edges with Metaswitch's MetaSphere Multiservice Telephony Applications Server to obtain Metaswitch Mosaic Partner Certification. The certification represents the latest interoperability investment for the companies in a long history of technical collaboration.

The certification, completed in Edgewater Networks' QuickConnect Interoperability Lab with support from Metaswitch, is an update to the companies' existing reference architecture for efficiently delivering Hosted PBX and Unified Communications solutions to Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Enterprises. The certification means that joint customers can now quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively deploy UC services to end users with high levels of service assurance, enhanced security, and reduced operating expense.

"We are excited to continue the close collaboration between our companies to deliver cost-saving and revenue-enhancing solutions to our customers," said Steve Gleave, Senior Vice President of Marketing Communications for Metaswitch. "Offering high quality end-to-end UC solutions is of the utmost importance in our industry."

Edgewater Networks' Network Edge Orchestration platform includes the cloud-based EdgeView Service Control Center and customer premises-based EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges. Network Edge Orchestration offers a host of cutting edge functionality and business benefit to operators, including zero-touch provisioning and configuration, security and active service management. IP Endpoints are connected directly to the EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, giving service providers the ability to remotely monitor, configure and troubleshoot all endpoints through the EdgeView Service Control Center.

"As long-time partners, we are pleased to continue our history of delivering best-of-breed, integrated solutions to our customers," said John Macario, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for Edgewater Networks. "Together, we are helping service providers rapidly attack the tremendous demand for UC services in the SMB and Enterprise markets."

Customers can learn more about the collaboration between Metaswitch and Edgewater Networks at the upcoming InTouch 2018 Conferences. The conferences are sponsored by the two companies along with Polycom. The first two InTouch events are scheduled for St. Louis, MO, May 9-11 and Charlotte, NC, May 21-23.

About Edgewater Networks

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks solutions to simplify customer premise configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006416/en/

Contacts:

Edgewater Networks

Michael Cruz, 408-351-7268

Senior Corporate Marketing Manager

mcruz@edgewaternetworks.com