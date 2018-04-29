The 6th Hainan Rural Tourism Cultural Festival Kicked Off -- Nine Activities to Show Hainan's Rural Tourism Charm

LINGSHUI, China, April 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, cheerful songs and dances broke the silence of the morning, marking the beginning of a rural tourism festival in Hainan, the southernmost province in China. It is the 2018 (6th) Hainan Rural Tourism Cultural Festival that was held in Lingshui Lizu Autonomous County, with the themed of "All-for-One Tourism in Hainan--Tropical Rural Leisure Tourism".

The Festival includes promotions, opening ceremony, forum, photo exhibition, trade fair, RV camp, Lingshui bike ride, cultural performances and Hainan tropical villages tourism month, showing the unique charm of Hainan's rural tourism to visitors inside and outside the island.

As one of the main activities of the Festival, Hainan (Lingshui) Tourism Food and Product Trade Fair involved thousands of specialties such as beef jerky, tricolor rice and Shanlan wine, as well as tourist products including Li brocade, national costume and handicrafts. At the Lingshui Tourism Cultural Photo Exhibition, over 130 photos were put on display to present the scenery and people of coconut village tourist attractions and other well-known villages in Hainan, attracting a great number of local people and tourists.

This year, RV camp, self-driving travel and Lingshui bike ride have been added into the Festival, enabling tourists to be in close contact with the beautiful nature. The Traditional Lingshui Cultural Exhibition and Performances consist of Lizu and Hmong model shows, bamboo dance, songs and displays of intangible cultural heritage, fully demonstrating Lingshui's abundant modern agricultural resources in leisure, sightseeing, ecology and tourism.

During the one-month festival from April 28 to May 28, all cities and counties in Hainan will hold various rural tourism activities with different themes and design a number of routes for tropical rural tourism so that tourists can experience the natural and cultural beauty of Hainan.

Zhou Ping, Deputy Director of Hainan Provincial Tourism Development Commission, said that the Commission has successfully sponsored the Hainan Rural Tourism Cultural Festival for five consecutive years, making it an important brand of Hainan tourism festival activities and medium for the development of Hainan's rural tourism. In 2017, Hainan received 9.51 million tourists in rural tourism with a year-on-year growth of 16.8%, achieving the rural tourism revenue of RMB 2.86 billion, a year-on-year increase of 26.2%.