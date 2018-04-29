Technavio market research analysts forecast the global indoor farming technologies market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180429005067/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global indoor farming technologies market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing need for food security is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The need for food security has increased significantly due to the increasing population around the world. Food security depends on access, availability, utilization, and stability. In major cities, the land is not easily available. Thus, indoor farming is one of the best options considered for such areas. People are shifting from rural to urban areas, thereby increasing the need for food in urban areas. This has been driving the need for food security. In the past, many cases of hunger, famine, and food crisis have come up across the world. These issues have arisen because of several factors such as lack of arable land and food security.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the need to improve the yield of crops and reduce crop wastage as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global indoor farming technologies market:

Need to improve the yield of crops and reduce crop wastage

In indoor farming, both small and large-scale crops are produced commercially using indoor farming technologies. Indoor farming is common in large cities where plots of land are not easily available. In large cities, indoor farming aids in boosting local food supplies and provide fresh produce to communities. The necessity to improve the yield of crops in these large cities is driving the growth of the global indoor farming technologies market. Indoor farms can produce more crops in a small area using various indoor farming technologies when compared with outdoor (soil-based farms) productions.

Farmers are dependent on various natural resources while producing plants using traditional methods. This has limited the total yield of crops. Apart from this, farmers have total control over the environment as various technologies used in indoor farming make farming easy. Nutrition and moisture levels, as well as the amount of light needed, can be maintained by farmers using various indoor farming technologies. Indoor farming technologies use artificial lighting to provide plants with the nutrients and light that they would only receive when grown outdoors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foragricultural equipment, "LED lighting provides the perfect amount of heat needed for plants to grow. Furthermore, customized LED lighting assists the plants to grow up to two and half times faster than the traditional farming method, thereby increasing the overall yield. Furthermore, there is no crop wastage while packing or transporting using material handling systems as the technology uses conveyor systems for automated packing. This reduces the overall wastage and ensures the efficient use of crops."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global indoor farming technologies market segmentation

This market research report segments the global indoor farming technologies market by technology (grow lights and environment and climate control systems), by application (greenhouse farming and vertical farming), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the greenhouse farming segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 67% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by nearly 4% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global indoor farming technologies market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 38%. This region is anticipated to post significant growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as growing focus of farmers on advanced technologies for smart farming, increasing income levels and yield rates, and farm expansions.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180429005067/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com