Lubrizol to Present Expert Super Sessions at NPE 2018 on Estane Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Innovations

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business will present two Expert Super Sessions at NPE 2018, centered on Estane Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU). Expert Super Sessions, a new educational forum at NPE 2018, allow plastics industry experts to share perspectives on the technology and innovations driving performance in the production and application of plastics.

"Estane TPU High Performance Solutions for Surface Protection and Graphics (https://npe18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/sessions/session-details.cfm?ScheduleID=81)" will be presented Tuesday, May 8 at 9:30 AM. This session will showcase the benefits of using plasticizer-free Estane TPU in demanding applications where UV resistance, impact and abrasion resistance, low temperature flexibility and self-healing capabilities provide superior value. Lubrizol is a market leader in surface protection technology, with more than 30 years' experience sustaining performance in even the harshest environments. Relevant applications include paint protection, vehicle wraps, automotive interiors, graphics media, signage, flooring, architectural and consumer goods. Processing and extrusion guidelines for Estane aliphatic TPU will be also be covered.

Speakers: Peter Kirk, global surface protection marketing manager, Dr. Sat Nistala, technical service manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

"Advancing Materials, Elevating Performance with Estane TPU (https://npe18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/sessions/session-details.cfm?ScheduleID=86)" will be presented Wednesday, May 9 at 9:30 AM. This session highlights market trends fueling demand for specialty materials with outstanding physical and mechanical properties. Recent Estane TPU innovations will be highlighted. These bring versatility in processing methods, part design freedom and improvements in manufacturing efficiency, as well as sustainability benefits desirable in a range of specialty applications from footwear to transportation. The session will close with an overview of equipment, set up and processing guidelines to optimize performance and throughput for exacting extrusion applications.

Speakers: Kenneth Kim, global market development manager,Karl A. Jones, technical service, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Both Lubrizol sessions will be held in Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) West, Level 2, Room W203A. Susan Krys, vice president of tradeshows and marketing at PLASTICS, commented that, "We are giving NPE2018 attendees expanded opportunities to learn from peers and thought leaders. Expert Super Sessions give plastics experts a forum to present industry-changing ideas and insights, and give attendees the unique opportunity to hear straight from the sources that are shaping the industry."

Beyond Super Sessions, NPE visitors can learn more about innovations and technical support from Lubrizol Engineered Polymers at Booth S12115.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

