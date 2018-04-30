2018-04-30T11:06:56Z
Suspension At Trading Venue XLIT Started on: 2018-04-30T11:06:20Z Ongoing: True Comments: Due to announced material information in the press.
Issuer: Zemaitijos Pienas AB, LEI: 5299005U9E85Y55OHK45 Instrument: ZMP1L LT0000121865
The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677017
