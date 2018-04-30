Industry Leader Continues Commitment to Security and Accuracy with New Legal Standard

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global provider of risk and compliance solutions, today announced that it has nearly completed its dedicated effort to meet the requirements of the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) ahead of the May 25th, 2018 enforcement date, and has begun sharing learnings and guidance with its clients to leverage as they undertake their own GDPR compliance efforts.

GDPR, which replaces the EU Data Protection Directive, is the most significant and broad reform to EU data privacy laws since 1995, with impact globally on all organizations processing EU subjects' data. To support clients in complying with GDPR, Donnelley Financial Solutions recently released "Power Up Your GDPR Journey," a guide which discusses steps clients can implement in their compliance journey, and will host a worldwide webinar on the topic on May 10th, 2018. In addition, the Company will continue to add informational resources leading up to the May 25th implementation date.

Under the provisions of GDPR, Donnelley Financial Solutions acts as a Processor, an organization that determines the purpose of the data being processed, for its Controller-clients, organizations who determine how that data is being processed. To effectively execute that role, the Company's suite of products has been undergoing both technical and organizational process review to enhance privacy controls and capabilities to ensure support for clients worldwide in meeting their GDPR obligations. Regardless of where a company is based, it is required to comply with GDPR if it controls or processes personal data of EU residents by itself or on behalf of another company.

"As a market leader in compliance solutions, we're a strong advocate for investing in technology and security infrastructure, and continually refining our practices to ensure we provide our clients the necessary tools, support and insights to meet the regulatory requirements and achieve market success," said Dannie Combs, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Donnelley Financial Solutions.

In addition to advising clients on concrete steps to take in advance of May 25th, the Donnelley Financial Solutions' guide outlines how the Company is preparing its own systems and processes for GDPR compliance.

The May 10th webinar for clients, "Deciphering GDPR," will provide a review of the regulation from both legal and technical perspectives, with considerations related to GDPR as well as to relevant Donnelley Financial Solutions specifications.

For additional information on Donnelley Financial Solutions' approach to GDPR, including the "Power Up Your GDPR Journey" guide and webinar registration information, please visit http://info.dfsco.com/gdpr.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

With the right solutions in moments that matter, Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) delivers risk and compliance solutions that fuse deep industry experience, unparalleled service, and elegant technologies to provide our clients with insights that power their decisions and shape global markets. The company has 3,400 employees in 61 locations across 18 countries, serving thousands of clients globally. For more information about Donnelley Financial Solutions, visit www.dfsco.com or follow us on Twitter @DonnelleyFin or on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005617/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Sloan Bohlen

Solebury Communications Group

investors@dfsco.com

or

Media Contact:

Sammi He

646-502-3563

she@stantonprm.com