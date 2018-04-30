Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-30 13:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Žemaitijos pienas AB shares (ZMP1L, ISIN code LT0000121865) on 30-04-2018 from 14:10.



The trading is suspended on the request of the issuer due to material information announcement in media.



Notice on trading resumption will follow after the announcement of the material information through Nasdaq Vilnius information system.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.