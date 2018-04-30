sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,91 Euro		+0,01
+0,02 %
WKN: A1138D ISIN: KYG875721634 Ticker-Symbol: NNND 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,593
41,067
19:48
40,64
40,95
19:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD40,91+0,02 %
WESTERN UNION COMPANY15,90-1,30 %