Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, joins WP Engine to present a free webinar, "Not Just a Pretty Face: Combining Form and Function for Maximum Conversions," on May 2 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. Design, UX and ecommerce experts from Digital River's in-house digital marketing agency, MarketForce, will discuss how companies can combine beautiful web design with incredible ecommerce functionality to maximize conversions.

The webinar is co-hosted by Digital River, a WP Engine agency partner, and WP Engine, the leading WordPress digital experience platform. Speakers include Digital River's creative director, Krystle Christensen, and senior manager of site optimization, Collette Carlson. Registration is open at https://wpeng.in/pretty-dr/.

During the webinar, attendees will learn:

How to listen using A/B tests and analytics to understand who the audience is and how they're engaging;

Five things to pay attention to when building and testing user experiences;

Common mistakes brands make internally that ruin ecommerce conversions;

Best practices for making website adjustments when to outright fix websites versus complete testing iterations; and

How to structure information architecture and why it's important.

"A website's design is only as good as its back-end functionality. It is easy to focus on how your site looks, but ultimately it is most important to get users to easily move through the desired experience," said Christensen. "Brands that offer their customers a smooth and complete shopping experience will see more online conversions."

About Digital River, Inc.

With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. The company specializes in taking high-tech brands direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world.

Leading software and services, consumer electronics and digital game brands rely on Digital River's advanced commerce cloud, monetization tools and global ecommerce solutions to market and sell their products online. From start to finish, Digital River makes it easy to manage storefronts, take orders, process payments, automate subscriptions and drive delivery. At the same time, the company works behind the scenes to handle fraud, billing, taxes and compliance, so businesses and consumers can shop with confidence and peace of mind.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit the corporate website, read the Digital River Blog, follow the company on Twitter or call +1 952-253-1234.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

