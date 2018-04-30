Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: Annual Report 2017 published

Regulated Information

Seneffe - Belgium, April 30, 2018 - Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Euronext: EZBG; Reuters: EZBG.BR; Bloomberg: EZBG:BB) announced today that its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2017 is now available on the company's website: https://www.bebig.com/home/investors/financial_reports/ (https://www.bebig.com/home/investors/financial_reports/)



About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Contributing to saving lives!

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Euronext: EZBG; Reuters: EZBG.BR; Bloomberg: EZBG:BB) is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are in Belgium, with production facilities in Germany and in the USA, as well as subsidiaries throughout Europe, the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 150 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA

Investor Relations

Tel.: +32 (0) 64 520 808

E-mail: ir@bebig.com (mailto:ir@bebig.com)

