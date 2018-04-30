sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Vina Concha y Toro S.A.: Viña Concha Y Toro Announces Filing of its Form 20-F 2017

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2017 / Viña Concha y Toro S.A. ("The Company" or "Concha y Toro") (NYSE: VCO, IPSA: Conchatoro) has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

The annual report on Form 20-F (English version) is available in Concha y Toro's website at the following address:

http://www.conchaytoro.com/concha-y-toro-holding/inversionistas-cat/form-20f/

The document can also be accessed from the SEC website at the following address:

http://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=VCO&owner=exclude&action=getcompany&Find=Search

The Company will provide, upon request, hard copies of the document 20-F and complete audited financial statements, free of charge.

Osvaldo Solar - Corporate CFO
Claudia Cavada - Head of Investor Relations
Viña Concha y Toro S.A.
Tel: (56 2) 2476 5644
conchaytoroIR@conchaytoro.cl
www.conchaytoro.com

SOURCE: Viña Concha y Toro S.A.


