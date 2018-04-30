Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS SCA RUBIS: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES ON 04/30/2018 30-Apr-2018 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company's capital as provided for in Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority The Company informs its shareholders that its capital amounts to EUR118,857,627.50 as of April 30, 2018. It is divided into: · 95,083,362(1) ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR1.25 and 95,083,362 voting rights; · 2,740 preferred shares with a nominal value of EUR1.25 and no voting rights. (1) Including 400,000 new shares issued on 19 January 2018, 250,000 new shares issued on 19 February 2018, 300,000 new shares issued on 27 March 2018 and 250,000 new shares issued on 20 April 2018, in the framework of the equity line set up with Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale on July 21, 2017. ***** Paris, April 30, 2018 - 17:35 Name of the issuer: RUBIS Partnership Limited by Shares With a capital of EUR 118,857,627.50 Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris Head Office: 105, avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris - FRANCE Contact: Maura Tartaglia Phone: +331 44 17 95 95 Mail: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Download Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NSPRMVQTUQ [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS SCA 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capita End of Announcement EQS News Service 680757 30-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=745077eb47025fc7da1cb50271bb07ce&application_id=680757&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

