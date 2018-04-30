Regulatory News:

The Axway (Paris:AXW) Combined Shareholders' meeting will be held on Tuesday June, the 6st 2018, at 14.30 Paris Time -Hôtel Le Meurice, 228 rue de Rivoli 75001 Paris.

Follow the Axway General Meeting 2018 on http://www.investors.axway.com/en

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

