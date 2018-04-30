sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.04.2018 | 18:52
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 30

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Total Voting Rights
30 April 2018

The Company announces that on 30 April 2018 the total number of shares in issue in the capital of the Company is as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the CompanyNumber of shares in issue less shares held in Treasury
3,874,186 Treasury Shares49,012,128 Ordinary Shares

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 49,012,128 (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
Email: ts236@ntrs.com


© 2018 PR Newswire