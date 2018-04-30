SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Henry Schein, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 - HSIC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Henry Schein, Inc.("Henry Schein") (NASDAQ: HSIC) between March 7, 2013 and February 12, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/henry-schein-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Henry Schein was engaging in unethical, anti-competitive behavior through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies, Inc., in violation of United States antitrust laws; (2) Henry Schein engaged in such behavior, in part, to help maintain profitability in a consolidating health care industry; (3) these violations of U.S. antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal government and a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"); (4) Henry Schein failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Henry Schein's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Henry Schein, you have until May 7, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

