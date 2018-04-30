Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'In Vitro Toxicology Testing Products and Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of in vitro toxicology testing products and services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005348/en/

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Products and Services Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The CRO and bio-pharma industries account for the highest spending on procuring in vitro toxicology testing products and services," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the market in North America is expected to showcase a promising growth, owing to the presence of the highest number of CROs," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Products and Services Market:

Increasing collaboration among major suppliers and regional buyers such as local CROs

Rising use of predictive safety biomarker analyses using flow cytometry

Growing preference for lab automation with integrated LIMS

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increasing collaboration among major suppliers and regional buyers such as local CROs

In recent years, suppliers are engaging in collaborative partnerships with other regional suppliers. This is mainly to improve their offshore brand presence, reputation, and distribution channels. Also, such collaboration helps the buyers to procure latest technologies used in the in vitro toxicology testing.

Rising use of predictive safety biomarker analyses using flow cytometry

The flow cytometry with a predictive biomarker is a laser or impedance-based technology. The platform can analyze thousands of particles every second, regarding the physical and chemical characteristics of the suspended cells. This helps the buyers gain access to high throughput real-time data.

Growing preference for lab automation with integrated LIMS

Globally, the suppliers are increasingly installing lab automation methods such as robotics for handling various samples. This automated platform helps the buyers obtain fast and efficient results, thereby curtailing the operating costs.

Request a sample to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Laboratory Animals and Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Biomarkers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005348/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com