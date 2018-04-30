-- Verily to Deploy Its Immunoscape Platform to Generate Insights from Gilead Clinical Trials --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Verily Life Sciences LLC, an Alphabet company, today announced a scientific collaboration using Verily's Immunoscape platform to identify and better understand the immunological basis of three common and serious inflammatory diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and lupus-related diseases. In this first large-scale deployment of Immunoscape, a unique platform for generating immunological data and insights, Verily will analyze biological samples and clinical disease and treatment response data from patients participating in current and future Gilead clinical trials. This three-year collaboration represents the broadest effort to date to interrogate the activity of specific subtypes of immune cells to better understand disease signatures and treatment response, and has the potential to guide future drug discovery and development with the goal of improving outcomes for people living with these diseases.

Verily's state-of-the-art Immunoscape platform combines immunogenomic phenotyping and advanced computational analysis techniques to profile the molecular characteristics of inflammatory diseases at high resolution. Through the collaboration, Gilead will provide clinical data and thousands of immune cell samples from participants before, during and after administration of novel drugs in the company's ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies.

This effort may lead to important new insights into these inflammatory diseases, including identifying molecular signatures that can help physicians to select a therapy or dosing tailored to a specific subgroup of patients, which could improve treatment results and avoid side effects. The data generated in this collaboration may also enable better characterization of subtypes of inflammatory diseases to help scientists identify new molecular targets leading to new therapies.

"Inflammatory diseases are complex and heterogeneous, and despite treatment advances, most patients experience neither deep nor long-lasting remissions," said John McHutchison, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research and Development, Gilead. "We are excited to be collaborating with the scientists at Verily to accelerate our understanding of these common and serious inflammatory diseases. We hope to ultimately improve patient outcomes using this cutting-edge technology to identify molecular disease pathways that would otherwise remain undetected."

"With the Immunoscape platform, we are seeking to develop a molecular map of inflammatory diseases that will help us identify and characterize disease mechanisms," added Jessica Mega, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Verily. "This collaboration with Gilead is an incredible opportunity to learn much more about these immune-mediated conditions than ever before, and to hone in on potential paths to deliver more precise medicine to patients."

All data and samples will be coded to protect patient privacy, and any findings of the analysis will include patient data only in aggregate.

