The "Ventilator Market By Product, Mobility, Interface, Age Group, Mode, End User Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 2,636.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Increasing incidence prevalence of pulmonary disorders with changing lifestyles, rising tobacco smokers, and growing pollution level with urbanization; rising geriatric population; and increasing incidence of premature births are majorly driving the global ventilators market. However, complications associated with the use of mechanical ventilators restrict the growth of the market to some extent.

In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various segments of the market. The ventilators market studied in this report is majorly segmented by product type, interface, age group, mobility, mode, and end user. The report in detail talks about each of these segment and sub-segment with the specific focus on dynamics, trends impacting the growth of these markets, regional opportunities, key players, technological investments, end user preferences, and future prospects.

The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2015-2017).

Market by Product:

Ventilator instruments

Ventilator accessories/consumables

Market by Interface:

Invasive ventilators

Non-invasive ventilators

Market by Age group:

Adults pediatric

Infant neonatal

Market by Mobility:

Intensive care ventilators

Portable ventilators

Market by mode:

Volume mode

Pressure mode

Dual mode

Others

Market by End User:

Hospitals clinics

Ambulatory surgical center

Homecare

Others

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

ResMed Inc. (U.S.)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Maquet Holding B.V. Co. Kg (Germany)

Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA (Germany)

Smiths Group Plc (U.K.)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Fisher Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)

Air Liquide Medical Systems (France)

Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Allied Healthcare Products (U.S.)

Airon Corporation (U.S.)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Schiller AG (Switzerland).

