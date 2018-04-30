Approved 2017 Financial Statements



Appointed the New Board of Directors



Pasquale Natuzzi Confirmed as CEO and Chairman of the Board



Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) (the "Company") announced that its shareholders at the Annual General meeting, held on April 30, 2018, approved the Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and also acknowledged the presentation of the 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Natuzzi Group.

As previously announced, the Group reported for the 2017 fiscal year consolidated total net sales of €449.6 million, versus €457.2 million in the previous year, and a net loss before non-controlling interests of €31.9 million as compared to €6.5 million in 2016.

On the same date, the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting re-elected Pasquale Natuzzi, Antonia Isabella Perrone, Giuseppe Antonio D'Angelo, Vincenzo Perrone, Stefania Saviolo and Ernesto Greco, and newly elected Paolo Braghieri, as members of the Company's Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Following the above-mentioned Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, the Board of Directors met today and confirmed Pasquale Natuzzi as Chief Executive Officer of the Natuzzi Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Director Ernesto Greco has been confirmed Executive Director with ad hoc powers to supervise and support activities of the finance staff.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global player in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2016) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

