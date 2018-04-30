Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2018, announcing that it has submitted redemption notices for eleven series of trust preferred securities, which will result in the redemption of such trust preferred securities, along with the trust common securities (held by the Corporation or its affiliates), on June 6, 2018. The Corporation has received all necessary approvals for these redemptions. Upon the redemption of the trust preferred securities and the extinguishment of the related junior subordinated notes issued by the Corporation, expected to occur in the second quarter of 2018, the Corporation will record a charge to other income and pretax income estimated to be approximately $800 million, subject to certain redemption price calculations at that time.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430006511/en/

Contacts:

Bank of America

Amanda D. Daniel, +1-980-388-5923

North Carolina Certified Paralegal