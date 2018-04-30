Royal Holiday Vacation Club: Royal Holiday Bahamas Vacation Tips for First-Time Visitors

Soak Up the Sun and Stay Safe for a Fabulous Trip to the Bahamas

MONTEREY N.L., MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / With more than 700 islands, islets, and cays adorning the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas delivers all the sun, sand, and surf vacationers could want, as well as opportunities for entertainment galore thanks to a thriving tourist trade. Members of Royal Holiday Vacation Club looking for fun in the sun can visit The Bahamas with all the ease of an all-inclusive vacation aboard incredible partner cruise lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean. Whether you're looking to work on your tan and sip tropical drinks or you want to purchase loose gem stones and set up a bank account, there are several tips that will ensure first-time visitors get all the best The Bahamas has to offer.

Stock Up on Sunblock

When you're sunning yourself on the deck or lounging poolside during your 7-night jaunt on Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas, the last thing you want is to suffer a sunburn before you reach ports of call like Nassau or Cococay. The shipboard accommodations may be grand, but that doesn't mean you want to spend your entire vacay slathered in aloe, watching the waves roll by through a porthole. Instead, make sure to pack plenty of broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunblock to protect your skin and ensure a pain-free vacation. The sun near the equator is extra potent, so it pays to plan for the bright sunlight.

Dress for Success

The Bahamas are well-known for balmy climes, and vacationers need to pack accordingly. On the one hand, you'll want to bring lightweight options to battle the heat and humidity, but you may also want to stay partially covered to combat the sun. Clothing in linen is great for staying covered but cool. The only problem is that it definitely wrinkles in your luggage.

Another great option is versatile jersey. It rolls up tight with nary a crease so men can pack plenty of tees and tanks. Women can benefit from jersey dresses that seamlessly go from the beach to the bar, or even a nice restaurant with the addition of a wrap and some jewelry. Don't forget important accessories like hats and UV-protective sunglasses.

Keep Your Cash

No need to hit up the currency exchange before your trip - U.S. currency is accepted in the Bahamas and it is virtually interchangeable with the Bahamian dollar because the exchange rate is 1:1. Also widely accepted are several different credit cards (VISA, MasterCard, AMEX), but companies may charge additional fees for transactions in The Bahamas, so you should probably call your creditor ahead of time to learn their policy.

Another handy tip: tipping is automatic. Restaurants and bars in The Bahamas will automatically add a 15% gratuity to your bill, so unless the service was exceptional, you can skip the extra tip. Or you could simply grab your food and drinks aboard the Carnival Victory, which features abundant restaurants, bars, and lounges to suit every culinary preference.

Make New Friends

One of the best things about being confined to a luxury cruise ship like Royal Caribbean's extravagant Mariner of the Seas is that you have the opportunity to interact with fellow travelers and make new friends. Whether you're getting active at Skypad's bungee trampoline experience, you're hitting up a hot pool party, you're dancing the night away at a club, or you're enjoying a culinary masterpiece or a tasty adult beverage at one of dozens of eateries and bars on board this floating city, you have every opportunity to chat up your fellow sea voyagers and make fast friends.

You might find another fun couple to join activities and excursions with you and your honey, or maybe you're single and looking to mingle and meet the love of your life. When you book travel to The Bahamas with Royal Holiday Vacation Club, you'll get the all-inclusive, luxury accommodations you expect and deserve. It's up to you to follow travel tips meant to keep you safe and ensure a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience.

