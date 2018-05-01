Luno Earns Title of Fastest-growing Tech Company in the UK 2018

LOND0N, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital currency firm, Luno, has been identified as fastest growing UK startup at the Tech5 competition organised by TNW and Adyen.

Luno was honoured at an awards dinner at Adyen's UK headquarters after it was revealed that it is the UK's tech firm with the highest revenue growth. Tech5 is an annual start-up competition organised by TNW and Adyen. The dinner, which also recognised the remaining top 10 growing tech firms, was attended by Tech5 ambassador and SeedCamp founder Reshma Sohoni.

Luno, a global digital currency wallet and exchange, was founded in 2013 and completed several rounds of funding and recently raised a $9million Series B round, led by Balderton Capital, to help drive global expansion. Available in over 40 countries across Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia, Luno offers exchange services and allows consumers to buy, sell, store and learn about digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"It is a real honour for us to be in the list of UK finalists at Tech5, let alone be recognised as the winner against so many great UK start-ups. It really validates the potential of digital currencies for consumers", said Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder & CEO of Luno. "We have worked exceptionally hard over the last few years and focused on providing the best possible service for our customers, so it is great to see that paying off."

Luno will now go on to compete against the national Tech5 winners from Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, France and Sweden for the title of "Fastest growing tech company in Europe" - the winner being revealed at TNW Conference 2018, on May 24th.

2018 marks the fifth edition of Tech5 - the European competition which scouts and awards the fastest growing startups by revenue numbers. Over the years, Tech5 has been a launchpad for companies such as Transferwise, Delivery Hero, Cabify, Foodpanda and iZettle. Tech5 alumni finalists raising over €10B in funding altogether over the last five years.

Patrick de Laive, co-founder of TNW:

"It's amazing to see how many fast-growing companies have been sprouting on European soil. Aside from the ones that made the shortlists, we've seen a ton of others that had significant revenues and still continue to grow".