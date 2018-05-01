BCB Group, a leading global cryptocurrency broker catering to the bespoke needs of institutional clients, today announced that it is partnering with Privus to integrate best-in-class privacy and security technology into its digital client trading communications platform.

Swiss-based Privus, a world leader in privacy and security technology, develops full-spectrum solutions to ensure the security of digital communications. Privus's SecurLine service will further support BCB Group's trading communications with clients, continuing to ensure that the highest levels of security are in place when processing clients' personal and financial information, and enhancing peace of mind when operating across the spectrum of cryptocurrency trading and investments.

BCB Group CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie commented, "Our aim has always been to provide the highest levels of service to our clients through bringing the best practices of traditional financial services into digital currency markets. This move underlines our mission to be a world-class partner to institutions globally when making decisions in the cryptocurrency arena both in terms of effective service levels, and from a security perspective."

Henrique Corrêa da Silva, CEO, Privus, said, "The opportunity to work with a first-rate company in the cryptocurrency market is an important step in consolidating our position as a global reference in digital privacy and security."

About BCB Group:

https://bcbgroup.io

The information contained in this press release is intended for use and publication by journalists and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. Furthermore, the material contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell cryptocurrencies or any equivalents either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. All of the views expressed about the markets, cryptocurrencies and stakeholders in this press comment accurately reflect the personal views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees and should not be relied on. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investments in cryptocurrencies are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Your capital is at risk when investing in cryptocurrencies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005790/en/

Contacts:

BCB Group

Bridget Greenwood

+ 44 7917 713 625

bridget@bcbgroup.io