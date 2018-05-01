Showcase experience enables businesses to unlock the hidden value of extreme data sets

GeoSpock - the extreme-scale, data integration company that provides analytics, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time today announced the launch of its Location Intelligence as a Service (LlaaS) Product Showcase.

Demonstrating a variety of real-world scenarios, the Product Showcase is used to explore the potential of smart city development, online advertising and mobility through Location Intelligence (LI) analytics functionality including dynamic filtering, movement tracking, dataset comparisons, and geofencing. Understanding LI datasets is crucial for companies looking to derive meaningful insight from extreme amounts of geospatial and temporal data, which enables informed business decisions.

The platform empowers businesses who have not yet used GeoSpock to evaluate how these LI tools unlock the power of their data, before progressing to GeoSpock's wider product suite to develop analytics, create insight, and benefit from predictions for their company's datasets. Utilising the full analytics toolset of illumin8 and extrapol8, the Product Showcase is powered by big data from Geospock's extreme-scale indexing engine, infin8.

Companies spanning the automotive, telecoms, mobility, media, and retail landscapes as well as leading and disruptive technology companies involved in developing smart city technology, and IoT capabilities will benefit from implementing GeoSpock's data visualisation platform.

Example scenarios from the Product Showcase include:

Audience profiling around supermarket store locations: targeting relevant product offers in a cost-effective way

New York taxi passenger drop-off and pick-ups: discovering the powerful combination of geospatial and temporal data

Analysis of flights arriving and departing from airports: understanding the smart city implications of population movement

Richard Baker, CEO at GeoSpock, comments: "Location Intelligence is a critical metadata metric for enterprises, with Gartner forecasting that the use of LI software by large and midsize enterprises will quadruple to 36% by the end of 2021. Geospock's interactive platform enables businesses to unlock the impact of extreme-scale data visualisation and analytics in a powerful, fast, and effective way. We are at the leading edge of the LI software market and clients are increasingly seeking a solution that drives dynamic interaction with vast sets of data, across location and in sub-second time, so we are delighted to offer Geospock's capabilities to benefit these forward-thinking businesses."

GeoSpock is fast becoming the de facto processing engine at the heart of next-generation infrastructure, including smart cities and the Internet of Everything (IoE), as well as powering future mobility applications such as the management of autonomous vehicle fleets.

