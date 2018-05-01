Scrum Inventor Dr. Jeff Sutherland to Deliver Keynote Address at Postgres Vision 2018

BOSTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Sutherland, Ph.D., the co-creator of Scrum, and creator of Scrum@Scale will deliver a keynote address at Postgres Vision 2018. Postgres Vision 2018, the database industry event dedicated to Postgres and how it solves digital business challenges, will take place June 5-6, 2018 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Boston.

Sutherland is Founder and Chairman of Scrum Inc., the world's leading authority on and premium provider of Scrum that provides training, consulting, and coaching. They have helped hundreds of organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to startups, fundamentally reshape themselves to dramatically increase productivity and drive growth.

Scrum is now the most widely used framework for agile software development. Scrum@Scale is a lightweight framework which expands the benefits and productivity of a single Scrum team across an entire organization. "Technology is reshaping industries at every level of an organization," explains Sutherland, "With agility at the foundation of innovation, organizations need to adopt the principles, processes, and technologies that not only work but work best for them. Stakeholders expect nothing less." Sutherland added, "Postgres Vision provides a fitting venue for exploring these ideas."

In his keynote address, Scrum at Scale, Sutherland will discuss agility in the cloud age and how to efficiently coordinate an unlimited number of Scrum teams. He will also explain how finding an organization's "minimum viable bureaucracy" can propell productivity and projects forward.

Sutherland will also share insights from his book, Scrum: The Art of Doing Twice the Work in Half the Time, and be available to sign copies after his speech.

Sutherland first implemented the principles of Scrum when he was a Vice President of Advanced Systems and General Manager of an ATM business unit at a banking company. He has held operational roles in 11 software companies, either as CEO, Vice President of Engineering, or Chief Technology Officer.

The Postgres Vision agenda includes keynote sessions, informational panels, and presentations that emphasize the needs of both business decision makers and technical problem solvers. The theme for Postgres Vision 2018 will be Postgres in the Cloud and the event will feature a number of presentations to help organizations prepare strategies for transitioning to and managing databases in the cloud. Other topics include migrating from legacy database systems, adoption of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solutions, incorporating agility frameworks and DevOps methods, and new Postgres capabilities.

