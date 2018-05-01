sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,84 Euro		+0,14
+0,27 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,18
53,05
30.04.
51,60
52,38
30.04.
01.05.2018 | 11:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 1

1 May 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC
(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 April 2018, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 92,393,196 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Shares') of which 1,728,834 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 29 March 2018 is therefore 90,664,362 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Gemma Cornish, Company Secretary Assistant
Telephone: 01908 712018


© 2018 PR Newswire