Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Morphosys vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Euro belassen. Größere Überraschungen dürften bei dem Biotech-Unternehmen ausbleiben, schrieb Analyst Gunnar Romer in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zur Pipeline dürfte es nur wenig Neuigkeiten geben und so erwarte er eine Bestätigung des Ausblicks. Seine eigenen Erwartungen beließ der Experte weitgehend unverändert./tih/jha/ Datum der Analyse: 01.05.2018 --- MORPHOSYS (MORG.DE) - 1Q preview: major surprises unlikely Gunnar Romer: Last Close EUR86, Buy. We expect MorphoSys to report unspectacular 1Q results (due on 2 May after market) with sales of E2m (last year: E12m) and EBIT of E-23m (E-15m). Following the expiration of the Novartis deal in November and a lack of milestone income year-to-date, we expect sales and cost to primarily reflect Tremfya royalties and proprietary R&D, respectively. The pipeline update will likely contain little incremental news and we look for 2018 guidance confirmation. We model cash of E289m per end 1Q (vs. E312m per end 4Q), which is before the recent capital increase (8.1%, USD239m gross proceeds). We leave our forecasts unchanged except for the effects of the aforementioned capital increase. We expect focus in the shares to remain on the Tremfya uptake (going well) and MOR208 development (no near-term updates expected), while still spotting positive risk reward in the shares overall. Next to MOR208 and Tremfya, we see potential catalysts related to MOR202 partnering/patent litigation as well as partnered program read-outs (e.g. MOR103); maintaining Buy. Target Price 95.0

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenskonflikten im Sinne der Richtlinie 2014/57/EU und entsprechender Verordnungen der EU für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (Die veröffentlichen Weblinks werden von der Internetseite der dpa-AFX unverändert übernommen.)

AFA0010 2018-05-01/12:26

ISIN: DE0006632003