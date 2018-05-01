sprite-preloader
WKN: A12HQS ISIN: US84652J1034 Ticker-Symbol: 272 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.: Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Business Highlights

PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss corporate and financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2018, and recent business highlights.

The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 851-4526 (domestic) or (720) 634-2901 (international), and entering passcode 1483429. To access a live audio webcast, please visit the "Investors" section at www.sparktx.com (http://www.sparktx.com/).

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), and entering passcode 1483429, or by visiting the "Investors" section at www.sparktx.com (http://www.sparktx.com/).

About Spark Therapeutics
At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first FDA-approved gene therapy in the U.S. for a genetic disease, and currently have three programs in clinical trials, including product candidates that have shown promising early results in patients with hemophilia. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com (http://www.sparktx.com/), and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/spark_tx) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/spark-therapeutics-inc).

Investor Contact:
Ryan Asay
Ryan.asay@sparktx.com (mailto:Ryan.asay@sparktx.com)
(215) 239-6424 		Media Contact:
Monique da Silva
Monique.dasilva@sparktx.com (mailto:Monique.dasilva@sparktx.com)
(215) 282-7470


