First Investment into Fast-Growing Cannabis Industry in Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online, today announced it has closed on a CAD$1,000,000 investment in GreenTec Holdings ("GTEC Holdings" or "GTEC"). The Subscription Receipts were sold at a price of $1.50 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt Unit consists of one common share ("Share") of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $2.50 for 24 months from the date of the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions.

GTEC Holdings is a private corporation based out of Kelowna, British Columbia. GTEC's mission is to identify and consolidate licensed producers of craft cannabis brands, which GTEC believes will be the purveyor to the retail market in Canada and internationally. The Company currently holds over 23,000,000 square feet of expansion capabilities throughout Canada and holds a 100% interest in each of GreenTec Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corp., Grey Bruce Farms Incorporated, Zenalytic Laboratories Ltd., Falcon Ridge Naturals Ltd., Tumbleweed Farms Corp., and Alberta Craft Cannabis Inc. (formerly Grenex Pharms Inc.). GTEC's dedicated team has been involved in every aspect of the industry - from financing, to operating and optimizing numerous Licensed Producers, with a proven track record successfully building, and listing multiple legal cannabis companies on the CSE & TSX.V. Collectively, they are comprised of a diverse skillset, including successful venture capitalists, PhD scientists, cultivation experts, food and beverage executives, and former law enforcement officers. Additional information concerning GTEC is available at www.gtec.co.

Here is some additional information on GTEC's subsidiaries:

GrenEx Farms

Edmonton, AB

GrenEx Farms, a wholly own subsidiary of GTEC Holdings, received its Cultivation License from the Office of Medical Cannabis ("OMC") on September 29th, 2017. GrenEx has a fully built out and operationally ready 14,000 square foot facility capable of producing 1300kg of high quality indoor craft cannabis annually, with expansion capabilities at the current location. GTEC has commenced cultivation at the facility and will be submitting an application with Health Canada for a Secondary Site application, utilizing the over 20,000,000 square feet of expansion capabilities within the GTEC portfolio.

GreenTec Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Kelowna, BC

GreenTec Bio-Pharmaceuticals is GTEC's flagship subsidiary. Wholly owned, GreenTec is currently in construction of its 20,000 square foot Health Canada Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") facility. GreenTec also has expansion capabilities for a 2nd site located on 160 acres in the North Okanagan, as well as a 3rd site located on 35 acres on the Trans Canada Highway in Revelstoke, BC.

Falcon Ridge Farms

Kelowna, BC

Falcon Ridge is a certified organic farm located in Kelowna, B.C. It specializes in growing Echinacea Angustifolia and producing organic echinacea products. Falcon Ridge follows GMP and HACCP protocols to help ensure product safety, and it currently holds three NHP product licenses from Health Canada. GTEC has already prepared plans to build a 10,000 square feet production facility on the property, which will be capable of producing 1 million grams of organically cultivated cannabis annually.

Grey Bruce Farms

Kincardine, ON

Grey Bruce Farms, a wholly own subsidiary of GTEC Holdings is currently in construction of it's 15,000 square foot boutique craft cannabis ACMPR production facility located in Grey Bruce County on 6 acres, Ontario. Grey Bruce Farms will ensure carefully cultivated cannabis with the care and attention you would expect from a small family operated farm.

Tumbleweed Farms

Chase, BC

Tumbleweed Farms, a wholly own subsidiary of GTEC Holdings is currently in construction of it's 10,000 square foot boutique craft cannabis ACMPR production facility located in Chase, BC on 22 acres. Tumbleweed Farms will utilize natural resources British Columbia has to offer, such as an abundance of clean and pure water within the property, as well as growing mediums & fertilizers that are locally produced. Tumbleweed Farms is also located within 8kms of the Trans Canada Highway, which will offer simplicity of logistics to ship product into the Lower Mainland, Northern BC, or into the province of Alberta.

Zen Labs

Kelowna, BC

Zen Labs is an analytical laboratory located in Kelowna British Columbia. Zen Labs is awaiting its completion of renovations and upgrading certain analytical instruments, in which it will notify the Office Of Controlled Substances of it's readiness to store and test cannabis products. Currently Zen Labs is a fully operating environmental and microbial analytical testing lab. Zen Labs will also apply for its extraction license to be able to produce and refine products for the GTEC group of companies.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

