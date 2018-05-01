Puration Inc.: Puration Announces Plans to Produce THC Infused Beverage for Legal Canadian Recreational Marijuana Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) Today announced plans to produce a THC infused beverage in Canada in conjunction with a previously announced pending acquisition intended to establish a cannabis cultivation operation for the recreational marijuana market expected to be legalized nationwide in Canada this summer. The new THC infused beverage will expand Purgation's current cannabis-infused beverage business. Last year, Puration introduced EVERx, a CBD infused sports water. The sales of EVERx yielded over a 60% gross margin as reported in the company's 2017 annual report. The initial sales have won the interest of additional distributors to include a recently announced national distribution contract. Puration has designed a THC infused beverage and registered the name THCSavor. Package design is underway. Highlights of the THCSavor go-to-market plan are to be included in the upcoming shareholder presentation scheduled for, Thursday next week, on May 10th, to provide overall details on the Canadian business acquisition expected to be closed as early as the end of this week.

