Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") released today a summary of its 2017 Audited Financial Results for the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017. Key highlights include:

Total Revenues increased to $1,437,097 in 2017 from $164,916 in 2016, representing a 771% increase.





Total Assets increased to $7,364,174 in 2017 from $ 2,838,587 in 2016, representing a 159% increase.





Net loss was -$337,154 in 2017 vs. a net loss of -$1,394,118 in 2016, representing a 76% decrease.





2017 Fully Diluted EPS improved to (-$0.01) vs. a (-$0.16) Fully Diluted EPS loss recorded in 2016, representing a 93% decrease.

The Corporation's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 have both been posted on the Corporation's SEDAR profile page which can be viewed by visiting www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website, which can be viewed by visiting www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

Mr. Frank Kordy stated: "I'm very pleased by the strong performance that occurred in 2017 which represented a record year for the Corporation on the balance sheet in terms of both incoming revenue and total assets. Since making key operational and structural changes to the Corporation back in May of 2016, which includes implementing the Corporation's current merchant banking business model, the Corporation has seen a significant improvement in its ability to generate incoming revenue streams. I strongly feel that in using the current business model we are building a solid foundation and a strong future for the Corporation and all of its shareholders. The Management team will continue to work hard in advancing the Corporation forward and we will remain focused on increasing the Corporation's asset pool and incoming revenue streams. I'm looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum gained in 2017 into the remainder of 2018 and beyond."

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

