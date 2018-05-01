sprite-preloader
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 1

GKN plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In compliance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, as at 30 April 2018 the issued ordinary share capital of GKN plc consisted of 1,726,103,630 ordinary shares of 10p each. Each ordinary share carries one vote. GKN plc holds 1,498,257 ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in GKN plc is 1,724,605,373.

The above figure (1,724,605,373) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GKN plc under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

01 May 2018

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Total number of voting rights and capital


