Xebec Adsorption Inc: Xebec and JNK Heaters Form Strategic Partnership

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership, with JNK Heaters Co. Ltd. ("JNK") of Korea to advance biogas upgrading and on-site hydrogen generation solutions. Through this collaboration, JNK will exclusively market the Xebec biogas solutions in Korea and India and use Xebec innovative Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology in their on-site Steam Methane Reformer (SMR)-based hydrogen generation products. Additionally, Xebec will have exclusive rights to manufacture and market JNK's SMR-based on-site hydrogen generators in North America and Europe. Both companies will also explore opportunities to collaborate in the Chinese market.

This partnership will enable both companies to address emerging opportunities in the biogas, renewable hydrogen generation, hydrogen purification and refueling industry. With the introduction of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV's) around the world, there is a need to develop renewable sources of hydrogen, and the market for reliable and cost-effective on-site hydrogen generators is expected to grow over the next few years. Xebec and JNK will combine their complementary expertise to develop such solutions for fuel cell automotive, forklift and heavy duty applications. Details on potential project value and timeframe will follow in the near future.

"Xebec is delighted to partner with a global leader like JNK. Their twenty-year experience as a prominent Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) company for large SMR projects, their state-of-the-art project management system and various simulation programs and services lines up perfectly with our vision. JNK's technology for SMR integration into on-site hydrogen refueling stations and Xebec's innovative PSA technology are well suited as renewable energy technology solutions for industrial use, transportation, electrical grids and the public sector. This collaboration will allow both companies to gain market share in the rapidly developing Hydrogen Fueling, Renewable Hydrogen and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) markets."- Kurt Sorschak, President and Chief Executive Officer, Xebec Adsorption Inc

"It's really great for JNK to collaborate with Xebec, one of the best solution providers of clean energy for the renewables marketplace. This will allow both companies to branch into new business surroundings. JNK is particularly pleased to turn its focus on environmentally-friendly renewable energy with the assistance of cutting-edge technologies and decades of Xebec experience. This collaboration will strengthen both companies' capabilities, not only extending existing business but also inefficiently expanding new business." - Bang Hee Kim, President, and Chief Executive Officer, JNK Heaters Co., Ltd.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Its customers range from small to multi-national corporations and governments looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Xebec designs, engineers and manufactures innovative and transformative products, and has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With two manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Shanghai, as well as a sales and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia, Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com.

About JNK Heaters

JNK Heaters Co., Ltd., a publicly traded company in South Korea, is a global provider of process-fired heaters and furnaces - core equipment in petrochemical & refinery plant facilities. It was spun off from Daelim Engineering, one of the largest Korean EPCs, in 1998, and has grown to be Korea's top enterprise for industrial-fired heaters. It has been listed on the Seoul Stock Exchange since 2011 (KOSDAQ: 126880). Along with its continued global success in industrial-fired heaters, JNK has developed new entries for the hydrogen market - steam methane reformers (SMR) and hydrogen refueling stations (HRS), supporting renewable energy industries. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit JNK at http://www.jnkheaters.co.kr

