The mini-series sheds new light on Lewis Hamilton's personal ambitions, what fuels his drive to exceed expectations, break down barriers and raise his performance to inspire those around him

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), announces the launch of a documentary mini-series WhatsYourDrive, revealing the man behind British racing legend Lewis Hamilton, global brand ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER men's. New episodes will be released in line with the races on the 2018 Formula One World Championship Race calendar, with every feature focused on a different aspect of Lewis Hamilton's multifaceted personal and professional life.

"Lewis has this relentless drive to grow and reach new ambitions both on and off the track, inspiring his fans around the world," said Tommy Hilfiger. "This personal mini-series brings a new, intimate perspective on Lewis' journey to achieve his full potential in Formula One racing, revealing sides few people know about him."

From Lewis Hamilton's love of music and fashion, to the values that guide him every day, to his efforts to encourage younger generations to relentlessly follow their dreams, the WhatsYourDrive series of episodes is about an incredible will to succeed in all aspects of life, inspiring the next generation of TOMMY HILFIGER fans along the way.

"This is a story of personal growth, exploration and self-expression beyond the track that I'm excited to share with fans globally," said Lewis Hamilton. "It's about setting goals, embracing every opportunity that exists and never letting anyone or anything get in the way."

Lewis Hamilton will share every episode, including the trailer released on May 1, 2018 through his official social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, where he connects with more than 18 million fans. The documentary mini-series will also be available on the dedicated paddock page on tommy.com, a dynamic one-stop platform that celebrates Lewis Hamilton's brand ambassadorship and Tommy Hilfiger's strategic partnership with four-time Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, bringing together the latest campaign images, videos and collection looks.

The brand heritage of TOMMY HILFIGER is closely linked with pop culture and sports icons. In the '90s, Hilfiger was one of the first designers to blend fashion and celebrity, and he became a pioneer in the industry by dressing young artists such as Aaliyah, Mark Ronson and Usher; and featuring musicians such as David Bowie and Beyoncé in his advertising campaigns. In recent years, Tommy Hilfigerhas established inspiring partnerships with international supermodel Gigi Hadid, designing four TommyXGigi capsule collections with her, international tennis champion Rafael Nadal, award-winning musician/producer duo The Chainsmokers, and Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, reflecting the brand's commitment to broaden its reach and connect with the next generation of consumers. Tommy Hilfiger also has a history with Formula One, most recently announcing a multi-year strategic partnership as the Official Apparel Partner for the four-time World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.The brand previouslysponsored the Lotus Formula One team from 1991 to 1994, and was the first non-automotive brand to sponsor Ferrari's Formula One team, including uniforms created by the designer himself, in 1998.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men's tailored clothing and sportswear, women's collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, athletic apparel (golf and swim), socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEINTOMMY HILFIGERVan HeusenIZODARROWSpeedoWarner's,Olgaand Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co.intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

